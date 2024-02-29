Players, coaches, and Steelers past and present react to the retirement of Bill Hillgrove - "A legend"
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network will have a new play-by-play voice next season as this morning, Bill Hillgrove announced his retirement after 30 years in the booth.
Hillgrove made the announcement on Thursday morning but said he would continue calling games for Pitt football and basketball, despite stepping away from the Steelers.
Steelers Past & Present Send Their Best
Just minutes after the announcement was made, Steelers from the past and present took to X, formerly Twitter, to send their well wishes to the man who was the voice of the Steelers for 30 years.
That included former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Head Coach Mike Tomlin, and others.
"An Absolute Legend."
Those who worked with Hillgrove on Steeler Sundays and beyond also took to social media to share their memories of the man who called games for 30 years.
