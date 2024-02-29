Players, coaches, and Steelers past and present react to the retirement of Bill Hillgrove - "A legend"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network will have a new play-by-play voice next season as this morning, Bill Hillgrove announced his retirement after 30 years in the booth.

Hillgrove made the announcement on Thursday morning but said he would continue calling games for Pitt football and basketball, despite stepping away from the Steelers.

Steelers Past & Present Send Their Best

Just minutes after the announcement was made, Steelers from the past and present took to X, formerly Twitter, to send their well wishes to the man who was the voice of the Steelers for 30 years.

That included former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Head Coach Mike Tomlin, and others.

Congratulations on your retirement, Bill Hillgrove. You are a legend in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting, and a legend in life. It’s been a pleasure having you as part of the team all these years. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) February 29, 2024

Congratulations to Bill Hillgrove! You will certainly be missed. It was an honor to have you call my games. Enjoy your retirement! -- Ben.#Steelershttps://t.co/LP6oKJehZd — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) February 29, 2024

Simply the best....thank you Billy for all the great calls brother! Love and appreciate you and enjoy your retirement! https://t.co/U83SzhgbNJ — Craig Wolfley 🏈🎙🎧🎤 (@CraigWolfley) February 29, 2024

"An Absolute Legend."

Those who worked with Hillgrove on Steeler Sundays and beyond also took to social media to share their memories of the man who called games for 30 years.

Congratulations to Billy Hillgrove on an incredible #Steelers career! Always appreciated your passion, professionalism and friendship. 👏👏 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 29, 2024

Billy is the best… I grew up listening to him. He’s an absolute legend. I’m gonna miss seeing him… and hearing him at every Steelers game. pic.twitter.com/vk67DKpEpI — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 29, 2024

