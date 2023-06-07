Watch CBS News
Bill aimed at cracking down on AirTag stalking advances out of Pa. Senate committee

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bill in the Pennsylvania legislation aimed at cracking down on AirTag stalking has advanced out of a committee and now will head to the full state Senate. 

You've heard the stories about people using the new technology to spy on people.

The AirTags are very helpful for tracking belongings, but not so good when they're being used to track you.

If the bill passes, it would create a new offense for the unauthorized use of electronic tracking devices in the hopes of preventing stalking through the use of Apple AirTags.

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to send the bill to the full chamber.

The bill is authored by Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R) of Clearfield County.

The legislation would prohibit people from using an Apple AirTag or similar devices to track someone without their consent. 

The bill states that a first violation would include a misdemeanor charge of the second degree and a second offense would warrant a first degree charge.

Senator Langerholc says that while the items are intended for lawful purposes like locating misplaced items -- some individuals are using them for criminal purposes.

The bill does have exceptions, like for parents who are using AirTags to track their children and for law enforcement officers who are conducting an investigation.

