Big names appearing on the campaign trail ahead of the PA primary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local candidates are pulling out all the stops ahead of the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election.

Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders (I-VT), joined Pittsburgh mayor, Ed Gainey, in campaigning for State Representative Summer Lee.

Lee is among the Democrats running to replace Mike Doyle in Congress.

On the flip side, Republican senate candidate, Dave McCormick, received support from Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

A RealClearPolitics average of recent polls shows a close race for the nomination between McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Kathy Barnett.