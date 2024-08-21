Pennsylvania's first mobile infant formula bank hits the road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's first-ever mobile infant formula bank is on the road.

Beverly's PGH on Wednesday showed off the truck, which will provide infant formula at no cost to people struggling to afford it or find it. They'll also offer other supplies and lactation consultations.

Beverly's executive director and founder, Megs Yunn, says it will intentionally travel to places in the region that are transportation and food deserts, including locations in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties and Pittsburgh neighborhoods like Northview Heights.

"When 75% of all babies in the U.S. rely on some type of formula by the age of 6 months and formula is a product that is not traditionally sourced at food banks, there needs to be a resource that is a bridge," Yunn says.

Being a bridge is the goal of the mobile formula bank and the original seven brick-and-mortar formula banks that Beverly's opened starting in 2022. Since then, they've nourished more than 3,000 babies across Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

The mobile infant formula bank called "Babies in the 'Burgh" already has 17 scheduled stops from now to the end of 2024. You do not need to register. You can find the schedule and more details online. You can also call 724-590-5106 with any questions.

And for more resources for kids of all ages, check out kidsburgh.org.

KDKA is proud to partner with Kidsburgh.org.