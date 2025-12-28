Watch CBS News
Better-Maid Donut shop announces plans to reopen at new location in Scott Township

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The Better-Maid Donut Company has announced plans to reopen at a new location in Scott Township, months after temporary shutting down its location in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Over the summer, the shop closed its doors temporarily, saying that they had dreams of fixing up the property they purchased on Steuben Street, but that ended up not being a path forward that worked for the business..

The shop provided an update on its Instagram page, saying that there has been a lot of things going on behind the scenes.

"After a few months of ups and downs, we decided that moving forward with a building we purchased in the West End was not financially viable," the business said. "We pivoted and began looking for a new space to lease. We finally have some good news to share!"

The new shop will be located in Scott Towne Center at the former home of the Albero Verde restaurant.

"We found a great spot with a commercial kitchen, and signed a lease yesterday," the business said. "It will take us some time to get up and running, but we hope to see you all very soon!"

An official opening date at the new location in Scott Township hasn't been announced.

