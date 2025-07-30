Popular Crafton Heights donut shop announces temporary closure and relocation

A popular donut shop in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights is closing its doors, but not for good.

Better-Maid Donut Company announced on its Instagram page on Tuesday that it would be shutting down its location on Steuben Street.

"This was never the plan," the social media announcement read. "We had big dreams of fixing up this old property, painting the building pink again, paving the parking lot, and continuing to churn out more and more donuts."

Sunday ended up being the final day for the Steuben Street location, and the Instagram post went on to say that the owners were unable to come to a purchasing agreewment with the landlord, saying in part, "as the building continues to fall apart and the junk piles up in the parking lot, the rent increases still continue to come."

However, the owners said that this is not goodbye, just see you later.

"We will be moving to a new building close to the old shop," the post said. "We will be back as soon as possible, and have a beautiful new space to show off."

While they do not have a grand opening date or a finalized location, they did thank the community for always supporting their business and waiting in line for their tasty treats.

Those interested in when the shop will reopen can get the details on their Instagram page right here.