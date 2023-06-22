Bethel Park police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Bethel Park police are investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Officials say at least three were stolen. Neighbors on Belmont Avenue in Bethel Park say they know of one SUV that had its catalytic converter swiped.

"I was a little bit frightened and scared about it. It didn't seem like it should happen here," Kathy Crowley said.

The part is used to reduce emissions, but the precious metals inside make it a target for theft. Scrappers will pay a nice price for them.

"There's no regulation. There's nobody watching out for the consumers who are being ripped off," Trouble Shooters body shop owner Tim Dietz said.

He said that's the problem. As long as someone is willing to pay, the issue will persist. If someone knows what they are doing, snatching a catalytic converter doesn't take long.

"With the invention of battery-operated power tools, you can take a Sawzall and cut one off in less than five minutes," Dietz said.

A couple of times a month, his Ross Township shop is called for someone having the part stolen. Depending on the damage left behind, repairs can cost more than $3,000.

"Because when they cut them off, they are damaging the pipes. When we go to replace them, we have to replace the pipes before and after with the catalytic converter," Dietz told KDKA-TV on Thursday.

Bethel Park police said other reported thefts happened along Sylvania and Annette drives. In one case, someone confronted the suspects but didn't contact the police.

Since last week, they have had no new reports. It's recommended you park as close to your house as possible or in well-lit areas to deter thieves.

"We were leaving the lights on for a little while and just make sure everything is locked up tight," Crowley said.

At this point, police are still investigating. They said if you know anything to give them a call.