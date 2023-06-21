Watch CBS News
Catalytic converters stolen in Bethel Park

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police are telling residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity after three separate reports of catalytic converter thefts. 

Police said residents on Belmont, Sylvania and Annetta reported thefts which police believe happened in the early hours of Friday. 

One neighbor saw the suspect in the act and confronted the suspect but police said the neighbor didn't contact them.

Police are asking residents to keep an eye out in their neighborhood and report suspicious activity immediately to 412-833-2000.

