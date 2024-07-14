Federal investigators trying to learn more about Trump rally shooter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Federal law enforcement is delving into the history of the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Crooks, described as a highly intelligent loner who somehow had a secret design to kill the former president.

After finding a suspected explosive device in his care, police have evacuated two square blocks in Bethel Park while searching the home of his parents.

News that it was Thomas Crooks who was behind the attempt on former President Trump comes as a shock to this quiet middle-class neighborhood. Crooks remains a puzzle to his former classmates and federal law enforcement.

To a smattering of applause, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who failed in his assassination attempt of former President Trump, was seen graduating from Bethel Park High School two years ago. News of his brazen act comes as a shock to his former classmates.

"Anyone who knew him, close or not, it just wasn't anything we saw coming," ex-classmate Summer Barkley said.

Described as an intelligent student who excelled in advanced placement classes in history and math, former classmate Summer Barkley said he was quiet, kept to himself, but was always ready with the answer.

"Everyone knew him as the kid who knew everything. We would always joke that if we don't know it, Thomas will know it. Thomas knows everything," Barkley said.

"You could look at him and say something is off," former student Jason Kohler opined.

Though Barkley said Crooks did have a few friends, others described him as a loner with an odd demeanor who was picked on by other students.

"He did sit alone at lunch. He was all alone, and he was bullied every day," Kohler said.

Crooks is the son of Matthew and Mary Crooks, who grew up in a middle-class neighborhood in Bethel Park. State records show both parents are licensed behavioral counselors. Matthew works nearby at Community Care Behavioral Health, a subsidiary of UPMC Health Plan.

Despite his academic achievements, Barkley said after graduation that Thomas Crooks did not go away to college and instead stayed home, living with his parents, and enrolled in the Community College of Allegheny County. Sources say federal law enforcement is investigating his mental health history and emotional state leading up to the shooting.

The FBI confirms it was Matthew Crooks who purchased the AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle his son used in the attack, which wounded the former President, killed an attendee, and critically wounded two others. Another student tells CBS News that as a freshman, Thomas Crooks unsuccessfully tried out for the rifle team at the high school but didn't make it for being a poor shot.

Other students tell KDKA-TV that Crooks had a keen interest in history and government affairs, but did not display overt political feelings. According to Pennsylvania voter records, he was a registered Republican, but there is also a Federal Campaign Commission record from 2021 of him giving a $15 donation to ActBlue, a progressive political action committee that funds left-leaning Democratic candidates. His mother, Mary, is a registered Democrat, and his father, Matthew, is a libertarian.

Residents were evacuated Saturday night when federal agents commenced a search of the house and have not been able to return.

"No, my wallet and everything else is in the house, and so I've been driving around all night," resident Kelly Little said.

Residents are still awaiting word when they are permitted to re-enter their homes.