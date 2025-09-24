2 Ohio coffee shops named among best in America by Yelp

Two coffee spots in Cincinnati, Ohio, were included on Yelp's list of the 100 best coffee shops in America.

Yelp launched its "Top 100 Coffee Shops, According to Yelp Reviewers" ranking this week, and Cincinnati's Cream+Sugar Coffeehouse and Black Coffee Lounge were included in the top 100. Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Las Vegas came in at No. 1.

Yelp's list was published in time for National Coffee Day, which is on Sept. 29.

Cream+Sugar Coffeehouse one of the best coffee shops, Yelp says

Cream+Sugar Coffeehouse was ranked No. 72 on the list from Yelp. The spot on Montgomery Road says it offers "high-quality coffee creations and healthy, delicious foods in an eclectic, artistic space that inspires."

The coffeehouse is open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It has a 4.9-star rating on Yelp with 122 reviews.

Yelp says Black Coffee Lounge among best in America

Black Coffee Lounge came in at No. 89, according to Yelp's list. The shop on Elm Street offers coffee, tea, pastries and other snacks.

The shop — open Tuesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — has a 4.9-star rating on Yelp with 145 reviews.

Yelp explains methodology

Yelp says it ranked businesses in the coffee and tea category using "a number of factors," including the total volume and ratings of reviews. It limited five businesses per metro area, and every shop on the list had passing health scores as of July 8.