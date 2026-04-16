Bentworth soccer team recognized at Pennsylvania Capitol for undefeated season

The boys soccer team from Bentworth High School was recognized Wednesday in the Pennsylvania state House for their accomplishments on the field this past fall.

The team won both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A championships this past season, finishing their year with an undefeated record of 25-0.

Pennsylvania representatives Tim O'Neal and Bud Cook hosted the Bentworth soccer team on Wednesday in Harrisburg, where they were honored inside the Capitol.

The boys soccer team from Bentworth High School was recognized Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Capitol for their undefeated season that included a WPIAL and PIAA championship. Bentworth School District

"They captured first place in the 2025 PIAA Class A championship," said Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton. "They also won the WPIAL championship and they were able to win by amassing a season undefeated record of 25 wins."

"Bentworth, we're so proud of you," Rep. McClinton added. "Welcome to Harrisburg."

Bentworth's WPIAL championship in late October was the team's third straight title, the first WPIAL team to threepeat since 1993.

Several weeks later, Bentworth's PIAA championship win against Delco Christian was the first in program history.