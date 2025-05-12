Bellevue police issue tickets to drivers during crosswalk sting

The Bellevue Borough Police Department issued multiple tickets to drivers during a crosswalk sting operation in the heart of the borough's business district.

Chief Matthew Sentner did not want to talk on camera on Monday, but he said the department took part in a two-week pedestrian enforcement.

Bellevue crosswalk sting viral video

The operation, which has generated a strong reaction on social media, has a goal of catching drivers who do not stop for people trying to cross the street.

Chief Sentner defended the program, which drew various opinions from people in the borough on Monday. Some people in the borough said crossing Lincoln and North Jackson avenues can be tricky.

"Usually, I will inch forward and let them know," said Kali Salvatore, who works in the area. "I will make eye contact with the driver so they know I'm trying to cross."

"There are many that just drive too fast to slow down or stop in time, so it could be a dangerous situation," resident Bob Hopf said.

A KDKA viewer shot video on May 8 of an undercover officer crossing the street. In the video, the driver does not stop before the crosswalk and is later pulled over by another officer.

Bellevue crosswalk sting

Chief Sentner said the operation was part of an enforcement initiative paid for by a state grant. He said drivers not stopping for people in the crosswalk is a big problem in Bellevue.

"I'm not against it," Hopf said. "I think it's a good idea."

"There is probably better uses of their time," resident Joe Bucco said.

Jim Marsh is the law enforcement liaison for Pennsylvania's highway safety office. He said most drivers stopped in this sting received warnings, not tickets. Chief Sentner said the department issued eight or nine tickets.

KDKA reached out to the borough manager on Monday but did not hear back.