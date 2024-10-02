Watch CBS News
Belle Vernon elementary school student suspended for threatening to bring gun to school

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - An elementary school student has been suspended after saying he planned to bring a gun to school. 

According to a letter sent to families in the Belle Vernon School District, on Tuesday during a bus ride home from school, a fifth-grade student at Marion Elementary School was overheard by other students saying he planned to bring a gun to school on Wednesday. 

The students who overheard this comment told the bus driver who proceeded to tell the school's administration. 

As a result, the district said that the student will not be in school as the investigation takes place. 

"Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority and we take this matter very seriously," the letter to families read. "We encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of reporting concerning comments or behaviors to a trusted adult, as the students on the bus did today. Their quick action allowed us to address this situation swiftly." 

The district added they have been in contact with local law enforcement and they are currently investigating the comments made by the student. 

They also said that any parents with questions or concerns can contact the school office at 724-929-4662. 

