Being mindful of veterans while using fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Fourth of July is two days away, and while fireworks are widely considered patriotic, it causes feelings of panic in some military veterans.

Its reaction is caused by post-traumatic stress disorder. Veterans Darryl Jackson and Aaron Brinkley understand PTSD after serving in the military for several years and going overseas.

"There are so many things that trigger PTSD. Certainly, fireworks can be one for me also," said Army veteran Brinkley.

"It's the whistling ones; it's the ones that sound like mortars and go up," said Jackson, a Marine Corps. veteran.

What is PTSD?

"One of the tell-tale symptoms in terms of any kind of trauma condition can be what we call an enhanced startle response," according to Michael Rosen, the psychologist for the Department of Veteran's Affairs in Pittsburgh.

How do you best deal with it during the Fourth of July?

First, be proactive and let your neighbors know fireworks are triggering for you if that's your experience. A face-to-face conversation goes a long way.

"If you know you have a veteran neighbor, I like the idea of maybe just checking in things like that, being neighborly," said Rosen.

Second, "gear up" by darkening the room, wearing earplugs, and if you're out, plan on having a designated driver.

Third, prepare with self-soothing methods. Practice mindful breathing techniques to calm your central nervous system.

"Meditation is pretty popular these days, so doing any kind of grounding meditation. There [are] are apps that have things like that," Dr. Rosen added.

Fourth, cool the body down with ice or frozen vegetables to help your body feel grounded, but don't ignore getting more help when needed.

"A big question veterans would want to ask themselves is, 'Is this just one day out of the year that this is causing any kind of distress or impairment?'"

Dr. Rosen says PTSD is treatable.

There is hope and help available professionally and from those who care.

"There's no better therapy than to be around other veterans who have experienced the same thing," Brinkley said.

If you or someone you know is a military veteran and might suffer from PTSD, there are several links with resources available to help you combat it and get connected with other veterans in the community.

