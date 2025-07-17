Watch CBS News
One person killed, three others injured in violent crash on Beechwood Boulevard

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a violent rollover crash along Beechwood Boulevard.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday morning in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood, not far from Forbes Avenue and Mellon Park. 

kdka-beechwood-boulevard-point-breeze-crash.jpg
One person was killed and three others were injured in a violent crash overnight along Beechwood Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Pittsburgh Public Safety says it was a single-vehicle rollover crash and there were four boys inside the car.

The driver of the vehicle and two of the passengers were able to pull themselves from the car but the fourth was pinned inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

One of the other passengers was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver and the other passenger were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Beechwood Boulevard was closed in both directions while investigators were working to process the scene. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash and police say the investigation is ongoing. 

