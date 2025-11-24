Men in Beaver, Washington counties charged with storing child sexual abuse material

Two western Pennsylvania men have been charged in separate child sexual abuse material investigations, both of which involved artificially generated files, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Monday.

Kenneth C. Klink, 62, of Beaver Falls, was charged with 66 felony counts related to the possession of files, including images authorities say he altered with artificial intelligence to depict himself abusing children. He was recently arraigned, and a judge set bail at $500,000.

In a separate case, Joshua J. Crockett, 43, of Vestaburg, was charged with 33 felonies for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, including one count for an artificially-generated file. Crockett was arraigned, and his bail was set at $750,000.

"Both of these cases involved proactive investigations by our agents that uncovered vile materials depicting children being abused," Sunday said in a media release. "These cases illustrate the horrific side of modern technology, with one defendant sharing files online and the other defendant using AI technology to depict himself committing heinous acts."

The attorney general's office began investigating after receiving tips that led to search warrants and the seizure of devices containing the files.

Since a state law criminalizing the possession of artificially generated child sexual abuse material took effect in December 2024, the attorney general's office has charged six people under the statute.