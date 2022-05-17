Watch CBS News
Local News

Coroner called to crash in Beaver County, road closed in both directions

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- The Beaver County coroner has been called to the scene of a vehicle crash in Ohio Township.

Midland Road, or Route 68, is closed in both directions between Smith Ferry Road near the state line and the Shippingport Bridge.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

First responders and the coroner are on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.  

First published on May 17, 2022 / 9:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.