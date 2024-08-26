Beaver County libraries provide unique service to address community needs

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- B.F. Jones Memorial Library is one of several libraries in Beaver County providing more than just books, computers and Wi-Fi.

The libraries are also addressing social service needs in their communities.

"The main purpose of adding this position was because a lot of our communities within Beaver County tend to be underserved," said Kristen Janci, director of B.F. Jones Memorial Library and district administrator of Aliquippa Library District.

Michael Moore was hired as the first full-time library social worker this month. He'll rotate around at nine libraries in the Beaver County Library System, which means he'll be at each location around twice a month.

"He is actually able to take time to sit one-on-one with people and figure out what they need," Janci said.

Janci said social services questions are very common in a public library and it will be helpful to have someone trained in that practice.

The social worker will help if a library user needs assistance with food benefits, government services, health insurance applications, career skills training, counseling, mental health support, crisis intervention and more.

He's already preparing to run grief support groups at two libraries.

"Carnegie Library of Midland and also the Beaver Memorial Library, he's working with them specifically to create grief support groups because they were specifically requested," Janci said.

The full-time social worker position is sponsored for two years. The Aliquippa Library District received the funds from the Pittsburgh Foundation's Environmental Mitigation Community Fund.

Janci has seen the need in and around Aliquippa for parents and senior citizens.

"We have a very large aging population in Beaver County, and the libraries tend to focus a lot on youth services, children services and story times. So, I really want to see us reach our aging populations and help to break down things like the digital divide that we see so often," she said.

Janci said they've wanted to add the social worker position at B.F. Jones Library for at least seven years. Now, they can't wait to see how the new employee improves people's lives at several libraries.

While turning a new page for families, they hope to eventually expand by adding student interns like Allegheny County Library Association's Social Work Program. Janci said they looked at that model.

"To be able to provide that space for free, but also in a space that feels comfortable in a space that doesn't feel clinical. It's not a government building," Janci said.