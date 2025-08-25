A swastika was discovered inside a couple's new home. They're suing, saying it should have been disclosed.

After buying a home in Beaver County, a couple says they were appalled when they found hate symbols permanently tiled into the basement floor.

The couple thinks symbols were intentionally hidden during their home inspection.

"We found, after we purchased it, a swastika tiled into the middle of our basement," said homeowner Lynn Rae Wentworth.

Now, they're suing the seller.

Attorney Daniel Stoner is representing the homebuyers in this case. He's filed an appeal in court after a judge ruled this case was similar to one where someone purchased a home and later learned about a murder-suicide that took place inside, which was never disclosed before purchasing that home.

But Stoner says the hate symbols inside his client's home constitute more than just psychological damage, saying, unlike a past crime happening inside a home, these symbols are a physical feature still in the home resembling more to an act of vandalism, which is considered damaged, and ultimately, a 'material defect' that his clients were entitled to know about before purchasing.

"It's mine now, and I don't want it, but it's mine. I own it, which is horrific," Wentworth said.

After months of searching, Wentworth and her husband were thrilled to find what they thought was their dream home.

"We loved the historical nature of it and the fact that there's an opportunity to update it and still keep that flair," she said.

During the home inspections and walkthrough, they say everything seemed to be OK, and they ended up buying it in 2023.

But months after moving in, Wentworth says she was in the basement with her nephew, working to clean up a few things left behind by the seller.

It wasn't until they removed a large rug and table that they found a very large problem.

KDKA-TV

"I was like, 'There's something tiled into the floor here,' and you take a step over here and you're like, 'Oh my gosh. This is a swastika.'"

Nearly six feet in diameter, a swastika, and what appears to be a German war Eagle, were discovered, permanently tiled into the floor.

"I was just shocked, mortified," Wentworth said.

"We believe this is something that should have been disclosed to them from the start, and they should have been given the option as to whether or not this is something they would want and to be in their home," Stoner said.

Seller argues the symbols are cosmetic features, not defects

Stoner says the seller apparently installed the symbols in the floor himself in the 1970s, and argued the swastika symbol was a popular design on greeting cards, soft drinks, and sports uniforms back in the 1920s.

"The explanation that they gave, basically, is that the swastika is an ancient symbol that means many different things in many different cultures, and in most cultures, it's a positive thing," Stoner said.

In court paperwork, the seller's attorney also argues the Wentworths had full access to the home before buying and could have moved the table and rug at any time to discover what was underneath.

"They're claiming, basically, that this is just a cosmetic feature of the house. It doesn't constitute a defect, and therefore, they didn't have to disclose that to them. That is their position," Stoner said.

The Wentworths disagree, saying they may not have purchased the home had they known.

"This is our home. This is where we live. This is where we have family. We weren't able to make an informed decision about a huge purchase in our lives. We were denied that opportunity simply because somebody couldn't take five seconds to say, 'Hey, take a look at the basement floor. There's some symbols down there,'" Wentworth said.

They say they believe the seller intentionally hid the symbols, knowing it could be a problem.

"I mean, why would they have kept the rug when they were cleaning out? Why would you set a table right smack dab over something unless you were hiding it," Wentworth argued.

Stoner says this case is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania, and says the Wentworths want to see the law changed, making it a crime not to disclose permanently-installed hate symbols in a home.

"Do what you want with your house. Paint it purple with green polka dots. You know, that's great, but don't pass your potential hate on to me. Unacceptable," Wentworth argued.

Wentworth compares this situation to when Beaver Borough Police acted swiftly to remove and condemn swastikas spray-painted on a building earlier this year.

"They posted about it's going to be removed as soon as possible, right? Nobody was saying, 'Hey, this is okay. This isn't a material defect.' The response was, as it should have been, 'Let's get this out of here. Let's remove it. This is an inappropriate symbol,'" Wentworth said.

Stoner has now made an appeal and made arguments in front of the Superior Court and is now waiting for an opinion, expected in the next few months.

"I hope the Pennsylvania judiciary sees the fact that this isn't just a real estate case about a potential material defect. This is also a case about how we accept or how we stand up to hate when it comes to symbols like this," Wentworth argued.

In the original lawsuit, the Wentworths were asking the seller to pay for the costs necessary to replace the floor: around $30,000.

KDKA-TV reached out to the seller's attorney, Albert Toerrence, for comment on the case.

He responded, saying, "It's best to wait until the court decides."

Home inspector shares crucial tips for potential home buyers

Caveat emptor: Buyer beware.

It's a phrase house hunters have to get familiar with, and a risk they accept when it comes to buying a house in Pennsylvania.

The vast majority of home buyers will never uncover something like a swastika set into the floor tiles, like the Wentworths found in their home, and sellers have to disclose defects they know about.

"The level of detail that most sellers provide is what I would deem fairly scanty, so you can only rely on the seller's disclosure so much as a buyer," said certified home inspector and realtor, Heath Papinchak, co-owner of Welcome Home Inspections.

But buyers are still responsible for finding potential issues in the property before they sign on the dotted line.

Papinchak walked KDKA-TV through an Airbnb in Highland Park to demonstrate what inspectors can and can't help potential buyers uncover in their dream home.

"As a home inspector, we're not allowed to move, manipulate furnishings," Papinchak said.

In a letter responding to the Wentworths' initial lawsuit, the attorney for their home's seller suggested they could have discovered the swastika at any time during a home inspection by lifting the rug that concealed it.

Papinchak says no home inspector would've found something like that.

"I wouldn't be moving this table, lifting the rug. I wouldn't be moving this couch to be able to understand what the floor condition is, or if there were any defects that would be relevant," Papinchak said.

When you're walking through your potential home, don't expect your inspector to shift a bookcase or haul away a rug to check for hidden problems.

"If I were to do that, that would be a liability concern, and also, I could cause damage to these furnishings, and sellers, I'm sure, would be upset over something like that," Papinchak said.

If you do think there's a sofa or carpet that's oddly placed and could be hiding something, you can ask your real estate agent to contact the seller.

"Would it be possible for you folks to remove the furniture, or could the buyer come through and remove the furniture?" Papinchak described.

When you hire a home inspector, you should feel confident that they will use their tools to find structural issues or something that could cost you a lot of money down the line.

"Are there any concerns or any repairs or replacement items that we're recommending in our inspection report?" Papinchak explained.

Hiring a home inspector is part of doing your due diligence as a house hunter.

"It's like when people put that fresh coat of paint, it's almost like a reset, and it can really conceal what actually is happening," Papinchak said.

When you sign that contract, it's buyer beware.