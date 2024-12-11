Beaver Borough residents react to approved property tax hike - "A bit excessive."

BEAVER BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - People living in Beaver Borough can expect to pay an average of $500 more each year after the council passed a big hike in property taxes Tuesday night.

Brain Digiovine isn't exactly looking forward to paying those higher taxes next year, let alone a 56-percent increase.

"We're not very happy about it," Digiovine said. "That's quite a bit, that's a substantial amount for people here that you know live on a fixed income."

He's not the only one. Ed Niemann was also taken aback.

"I think it's a bit excessive," Niemann said.

On Tuesday night, in a 6-2 vote, the borough council approved the property tax hike for 2025.

President Sean Snowden and other members said this wasn't an easy decision, and acknowledged they've steadily raised taxes the past 20 years.

"We don't want to raise taxes two mills, but I will tell you if we don't raise them now, we're going to have to raise them next year," Snowden said.

However, they said the borough is already behind $500,000, and the increase is necessary to pay for public safety and a rainy-day fund. They said the money will also maintain the vibrancy of the community and set it up for success in the years to come.

"We need certain things, but still you would think they could spread that out over a few years," Niemann said.

For some who live here, it's just frustrating to deal with another rising cost.

"The groceries are very expensive. I mean it seems like every time I go to the grocery store, it's 75 bucks and I walk out with two small bags," Digiovine said.

However, they know they have no other choice but to move forward.

"There's nothing you can really do. I mean, if you don't pay your taxes, you're going to lose your house, so no one wants to do that," Digiovine said.

Some specific examples of recent costs brought up by the council, include repairing a hillside and needing revenue from the pool house.