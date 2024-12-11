Beaver Borough council approves 56% property tax increase for 2025

BEAVER BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- People who live in Beaver Borough can expect a big jump in their property taxes in the new year.

Beaver Borough council voted to approve a 56% property tax increase for 2025 during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Council members say the increase is necessary for a number of reasons, including repairing a hillside and needing revenue from the pool house, including other things.

The increased property taxes have some people who live in Beaver upset.

"When you say it's only so much for one person, gas is going up, eggs are going up, everything is going up," one woman said. "So when you add just a little bit more to it, it adds to an economy where people don't have an abundance."

"At some point, people are going to be priced out of their homes, and what makes Beaver special is going to be gone," another woman said.

Beaver council says the average homeowner's increase will be about $500 for the year.