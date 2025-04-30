Bear spotted on camera from house in Aliquippa

A bear was recently spotted on someone's home camera in Aliquippa.

Aliquippa Police say the bear was reported being seen in the 1800 block of Davidson Street on Tuesday.

Aliquippa Police say a bear was spotted on a camera from a house recently. City of Aliquippa Police Department

Video of the bear was captured around 6 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police say officers responded to the area in both the morning and afternoon and didn't find the bear.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified of the bear sighting, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees or comes in contact with a bear to call 911.