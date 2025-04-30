Watch CBS News
Bear spotted on camera from house in Aliquippa

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
/ CBS Pittsburgh

A bear was recently spotted on someone's home camera in Aliquippa.

Aliquippa Police say the bear was reported being seen in the 1800 block of Davidson Street on Tuesday.

Aliquippa Police say a bear was spotted on a camera from a house recently. City of Aliquippa Police Department

Video of the bear was captured around 6 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police say officers responded to the area in both the morning and afternoon and didn't find the bear.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified of the bear sighting, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees or comes in contact with a bear to call 911.

