Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility going up for adoption

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great news for some of the 21 beagles who were rescued by local organizations after a breeding facility in Virginia was forced to surrender them.

Animal Friends said the first few of the pups are going up for adoption this weekend, making the announcement on Friday.

For those interested in adopting a rescued beagle, you can get more information from Animal Friends.

Animal Friends and Humane Animal Rescue were two of the five local shelters that took in beagles from the Envigo Facility.

Envigo was shut down after multiple animal welfare violations were found and 4,000 dogs needed to be rescued.

Groups around the country have been stepping up to make sure the dogs find their "fur-ever" homes.

