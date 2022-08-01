Bartram House Bakery's recipe for Strawberry Tiramisu as featured on PTL

Bartram House Bakery teaches us to how to make tiramisu!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you love sweets, this recipe from Bartram House Bakery is perfect for tonight's dessert!

Strawberry Tiramisu

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

• 1/3 cup strawberry jam

• 1/4 cup water, (or prosecco)

• 1/2 tsp lemon juice

• 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1 cup mascarpone cheese

• 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

• 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

• 2 cups sliced strawberries, (1 pint)

• 24 ladyfingers

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine mascarpone cheese, cream, sugar, and vanilla extract. Beat with an electric mixer or stand mixer on medium-high speed for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until smooth and thickened.

In a small bowl, combine strawberry preserves, water, and balsamic vinegar. Stir with a fork until combined. Dip the ladyfingers in the mixture to coat them. Line the ladyfingers in a single layer, in juice or wine glass.

Spread or pipe the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers and layer with half of the sliced strawberries.

Repeat with the remaining ladyfingers, mascarpone mixture, and sliced strawberries.

Cover with cling wrap and chill at least 8 hours or overnight.

Courtesy: Bartram House Bakery