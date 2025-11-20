Banksville Road now the home to 51st Aldi in greater Pittsburgh area

For a neighborhood that has been missing discount grocery store choices, the opening of Aldi on Banksville Road meant quite a lot for the community.

From the fresh paint to the extremely stocked shelves, the new Aldi on Banksville Road opened its doors to over 100 customers.

"It's nice to see new businesses come in here, especially with the Rite Aid [closed] over there, and this [former] Staples, it's nice to see," said Jackie Geyer.

Banksville Road is now home to the 51st Aldi in the greater Pittsburgh area, and for this community, it's helping fill a big gap.

"This particular location was an area where we recognized a lot of customers weren't being served," said Kevin Ely, divisional VP. "This can really fill a void in this particular neighborhood to be able to give our customers every day low prices."

As for its grand opening, the first 100 in line walked away with a gift bag full of essentials, a gift card, and bragging rights. Some of those customers lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. to get the full experience.

"A gift bag, and some fun things, we just want the camaraderie of the line," said Justin Lavalle, who was one of the first people in line.

What really had people buzzing, more than anything, was the word affordable. Aldi said that shoppers can save up to 36% on average household shopping, and that's something that many who came out on Thursday said matters.

"I think it's really important, especially in an area like Banksville, we need a grocery store close to downtown - one in a highly-trafficked area, especially with Sheetz coming next door, so [we're] excited to have it here," said Derek Allinder.