Balloon release held in Brownsville to remember girl killed in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A balloon release was held on Sunday in honor of a girl who was killed in a car crash last year in Fayette County.

1-year-old Kahlani Marie Brown died after she was hit by a car last August in Brownsville.

Her family gathered for what would've been her second birthday and remember her as a little girl that filled the room with joy.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.