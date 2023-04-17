Balloon release held in Brownsville to remember girl killed in crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A balloon release was held on Sunday in honor of a girl who was killed in a car crash last year in Fayette County.
1-year-old Kahlani Marie Brown died after she was hit by a car last August in Brownsville.
Her family gathered for what would've been her second birthday and remember her as a little girl that filled the room with joy.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
