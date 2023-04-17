Watch CBS News
Balloon release held in Brownsville to remember girl killed in crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A balloon release was held on Sunday in honor of a girl who was killed in a car crash last year in Fayette County.

1-year-old Kahlani Marie Brown died after she was hit by a car last August in Brownsville.

Her family gathered for what would've been her second birthday and remember her as a little girl that filled the room with joy.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on April 17, 2023 / 12:19 AM

