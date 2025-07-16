Baldwin church packs hygiene kits for Texas flood victims

After tragedy strikes, people in the Pittsburgh area do what they can to help, like parishioners of Blessed Trinity Parish, who are stepping up to provide support and hope.

"We're here to help the flood victims from Texas," said Rev. Zachary Galiyas.

On Wednesday night, parishioners gathered at St. Albert the Great Church in Baldwin and prayed for the people affected by the devastating flooding in Texas that began on July 4.

The group also lined up to assemble hygiene kits for families. The kits include hair wash, body wash, toothpaste and more.

"Toothbrushes and all kinds of other things they're gonna need," Rev. Galiyas said.

They put together more than 1,500 kits, packing them one by one into boxes.

"Each kit should have a certain number of every item, and then we are just packing them and pounding them into the crate," said volunteer Jeff Smercani.

Blessed Trinity Parish will deliver them to the Brother's Brother Foundation. From there, the kits will head to Texas communities trying to rebuild and recover from the deadly flooding.

Parishioners hope a little time out of their day can provide some comfort and love to people who need it right now.

"Everybody in our parish, we are one big family, one community, and we always come together for that neighbor that's in need," Smercani said.

"There's so much disunity in the world. And so for us to come together to do something good for other people, it's just a great thing," Rev. Galiyas said.

If you'd like to donate to help flood victims, donations can be dropped off at the Blessed Trinity Parish office by Monday.