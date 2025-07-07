Brother's Brother Foundation accepting donations for those impacted by deadly Texas floods

Pittsburghers are stepping up to help those impacted by the deadly flash flooding in Texas.

As of Monday morning, at least 82 people are dead and at least 41 more are missing after devastating flash floods slammed the Texas Hill Country over the weekend, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River.

The Pittsburgh-based Brother's Brother Foundation has pledged $50,000 toward the initial response, and 100% of donations received will be used to support emergency relief and logistics.

"Based on needs assessments, our response may also include providing humanitarian assistance such as hygiene kits and blankets for those injured and displaced by the disaster," the foundation said in a provided news release.

Medical supplies and equipment for first responders and emergency response facilities will also be donated, as needed.

Ways to donate

Brother's Brother Foundation will accept credit card donations. Donations can be made on the foundation's website, which can be found by clicking here.

Checks should be made payable to Brother's Brother Foundation and sent to the address below. Please note "USA – US Disaster Relief" in the memo field.

Brother's Brother Foundation

P.O. Box 645934

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15264-5257