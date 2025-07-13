Wilkinsburg churches gathers to remember victims impacted by deadly Texas floods

Two churches in Wilkinsburg are sending love and light more than 1,500 miles away to families in Texas devastated by deadly flooding.

The Mifflin Avenue and South Avenue United Methodist churches gathered for a special service, remembering the victims and survivors of the catastrophic floods still impacting communities in Texas.

A somber stillness filled the sanctuary as hearts in Wilkinsburg grieved for more than 100 people whose lives were lost and those who are still missing.

"Such grief, such tragedy. You see the pain and the suffering," said Rev. Russel Shuluga of Mifflin Avenue and South Avenue United Methodist Church.

"Sometimes we do forget that this is very real for other people," said Barbara Cooley Thaw.

Nine days after flash flooding swept through parts of Texas, prayers were rising from more than a thousand miles away.

"Today we simply want to acknowledge our neighbors in Texas who are hurting so terribly," Rev. Shuluga added.

The sanctuary was filled with photos, music and candlelight. It served as a reminder that even from afar, tragedy hits home.

Each candle represented a life lost and a family left behind to mourn.

"It was powerful, profound. We're in a difficult time right now, and we pray for those that are grieving," said Sharon Gregory, Pittsburgh District Lady Leader at South Avenue Church.

But even through tears shared for the lives of others, there is hope that Texas will rise again.

"We need to support and encourage, inspire and do our best to prevent something like this from happening again in the future," said Cooley Thaw.

"I hope that in the days to come, there will be a time of hope. Maybe just a small bit of joy knowing that we can move forward in making a difference," said Gregory.