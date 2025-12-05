Bald eagle rescued in Slippery Rock after getting tangled in fence

A bald eagle was rescued in Slippery Rock after he got his foot tangled in a fence.

In a Facebook post, the Tamarack Wildlife Center said a call came in on Thanksgiving about a family that had found a bald eagle entangled in a fence. A wildlife rescuer drove out to Slippery Rock and took the eagle back to Tamarack in Crawford County.

The wildlife center said the eagle was discovered hanging from his foot. It's believed he was diving down to capture prey when he instead got captured by the fence.

"X-rays at Tamarack showed no fractures, but several toes had tendon and ligament damage, so a foot splint has been applied to keep the injured digits in proper position," Tamarack said. He'll get some physical therapy to help him keep good function of his foot.

A bald eagle was rescued in Slippery Rock after he got his foot tangled in a fence. (Photo: Tamarack Wildlife Center/Facebook)

The eagle is also getting anti-inflammatory and analgesic medications because birds that fly into fences often get concussions. Luckily for him, he was found quickly, so he's not underweight, Tamarack said.

"Our gratitude goes out to the caring individuals who got help for this eagle, all who support our center who make his treatment possible, and to our outstanding staff and volunteers who tend our patients every day of the year, even holidays," the wildlife rescue said on Facebook.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the state's bald eagle population has increased "steadily and dramatically" in recent years. As recently as 1980, there were only three known nesting pairs in all of Pennsylvania after the pesticide DDT decimated the population. By 2013, there were more than 270 pairs.

The bald eagle was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007 and its status in Pennsylvania was changed to protected in 2014. Bald eagles are still protected under three federal acts, the Game Commission says.