Watch CBS News
Local News

Bald eagle found in Lawrenceville needed 'weeks of specialized' care

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Pupdate: Roberto learning his commands
PTL Pupdate: Roberto learning his commands 03:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bald eagle found in Lawrenceville needed "weeks of specialized" care after a medical exam revealed some concerns. 

Humane Animal Rescue said the 2-year-old bald eagle was found grounded in Lawrenceville last month. After being rescued, an exam found the bald eagle had a concussion, a bacterial infection and dehydration. 

"Rehabbers were also concerned by the discovery of moderate amounts of lead in his system, a dangerous condition that would significantly increase the length and complexity of his treatment," Humane Animal Rescue said.

Everything led to the bald eagle being disoriented and fatigued, leading to weeks of "specialized, hands-on care." The bald eagle continues to recover under the supervision of Humane Animal Rescue. 

First published on July 15, 2023 / 3:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.