Baked Feta Bites | Chef Anthony's Recipes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chef Anthony showed us how to make delicious baked feta bites on Talk Pittsburgh! You can find the recipe below:
Baked Feta Bites
Ingredients:
- AP Flour for Dusting
- 1 17.3oz package of Puff Pastry Dough
- Cooking Spray for Pan
- 2 Tablespoons Cranberry Jam
- 2 Tablespoons Sliced Shallots
- 8 oz. Block Feta Cubed
- 1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme
- Kosher Salt
- Fresh Ground Black Pepper
- Zest of 1 Lemon
- 2 Tablespoons Chili Pol
Method:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Roll out puff pastry dough to an even layer
- Cut into 24 squares
- Place in the muffin tin
- Fill each square with jam shallots, and one cube of feta and sprinkle with thyme
- Top with salt
- Bake feta bites until pastry is golden browned and let cool before removing from the pan.