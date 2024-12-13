Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Baked Feta Bites | Chef Anthony's Recipes

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chef Anthony showed us how to make delicious baked feta bites on Talk Pittsburgh! You can find the recipe below:

chef-anthony.png
KDKA-TV

Baked Feta Bites

Ingredients: 

  • AP Flour for Dusting
  • 1 17.3oz package of Puff Pastry Dough
  • Cooking Spray for Pan
  • 2 Tablespoons Cranberry Jam
  • 2 Tablespoons Sliced Shallots
  • 8 oz. Block Feta Cubed
  • 1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme
  • Kosher Salt
  • Fresh Ground Black Pepper
  • Zest of 1 Lemon
  • 2 Tablespoons Chili Pol

Method: 

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees
  2. Roll out puff pastry dough to an even layer
  3. Cut into 24 squares
  4. Place in the muffin tin
  5. Fill each square with jam shallots, and one cube of feta and sprinkle with thyme 
  6. Top with salt
  7. Bake feta bites until pastry is golden browned and let cool before removing from the pan.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.