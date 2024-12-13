Baked Feta Bites | Chef Anthony's Recipes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chef Anthony showed us how to make delicious baked feta bites on Talk Pittsburgh! You can find the recipe below:

Baked Feta Bites

Ingredients:

AP Flour for Dusting

1 17.3oz package of Puff Pastry Dough

Cooking Spray for Pan

2 Tablespoons Cranberry Jam

2 Tablespoons Sliced Shallots

8 oz. Block Feta Cubed

1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme

Kosher Salt

Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Zest of 1 Lemon

2 Tablespoons Chili Pol

Method: