Making quick and healthful snacks that are perfect for families on the go | Cooking Corner

Making quick and healthful snacks that are perfect for families on the go | Cooking Corner

Making quick and healthful snacks that are perfect for families on the go | Cooking Corner

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It's Back To School Week and Cooking Corner is joining the fun! Giant Eagle's Chef Crystal Baldwin is sharing a few ready-to-go snack recipes that are easy to make, healthy and can give kids a little boost of energy.