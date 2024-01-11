Lawrence County woman facing homicide charges in relation to the death of 1-year-old Iris Alfera

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of her boyfriend's one-year-old daughter in 2023.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, a joint investigation between their office and the New Castle Police Department found that 20-year-old Aleisia Owens was responsible for acts of abuse that led to the baby's death in 2023.

On June 25, 2023, emergency crews were called to the home of Iris Alfera's father, Jacoby, where he lived with his girlfriend, Aleisia Owens. That's where they found the one-year-old Alfera unresponsive.

She was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital to be treated but ultimately airlifted to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Iris died on June 29.

The medical examiner determined that Iris's death was caused by fatal levels of acetone in her blood, ruling it a homicide. The acetone caused the baby to go into organ failure and it was determined she had been exposed to acetone just before she was taken to the hospital.

Investigators learned that in the lead-up to Iris's death, she had ingested numerous "water beads" and button-shaped batteries, as well as a metal screw.

Police eventually determined that Owens had been researching the harm that water beads and batteries could do to a child.

"The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, then mislead investigators about what happened," said Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry. "The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children. She then allegedly acted on her findings. My office will never stop working to hold individuals accountable who knowingly put the lives of others, especially vulnerable children, at risk."

Owens is now facing charges of criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated assault.

She has been denied bail.