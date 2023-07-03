Vigil takes place for New Castle toddler Iris Alfera

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - People are gathering at Riverfront Park in New Castle Sunday night in honor of 18-month-old Iris Alfera, her sudden death rocking this community.

The family tells KDKA Iris had a brain bleed and was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital Sunday, June 25, 2023. They say she was on a court-ordered visitation at the time.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's report, she died Thursday at UPMC Children's Hospital.

The New Castle police chief tells KDKA their investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed. They are awaiting records from both the hospital and the coroner.

Members of the community will be lighting candles and releasing balloons at the park in Iris' memory.