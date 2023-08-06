Family of 18-month-old who died in June unveils billboard in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The New Castle community is rallying behind a little girl who lost her life in June.

The family says 18-month-old Iris Alfera had a brain bleed and was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital. They say she was on a court-ordered visitation at the time.

As the investigation continues into her cause of death, a group known as Iris' Angels has been fighting for justice.

On Sunday, they held a billboard reveal, with the billboard saying, "Justice for baby girl Iris." It's near the Dunkin' Donuts on Mill Street.

Organizers handed out free donuts and child abuse awareness ribbons.