Family of 18-month-old who died in June unveils billboard in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The New Castle community is rallying behind a little girl who lost her life in June.

The family says 18-month-old Iris Alfera had a brain bleed and was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital. They say she was on a court-ordered visitation at the time.

As the investigation continues into her cause of death, a group known as Iris' Angels has been fighting for justice.

On Sunday, they held a billboard reveal, with the billboard saying, "Justice for baby girl Iris." It's near the Dunkin' Donuts on Mill Street.

Organizers handed out free donuts and child abuse awareness ribbons. 

First published on August 6, 2023 / 7:38 PM

