Baby girl's tombstone returned to Pittsburgh cemetery after being found on street

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has figured out where a baby girl's tombstone belongs after it appeared on the curb of a Pittsburgh street over the weekend, sparking a search for answers.

On Mother's Day, Chuck and Nancy Loskoch's son found the tombstone sitting on the curb of Perrysville Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side. Nancy took a picture, and her friend posted it to Facebook. Since then, many people have been trying to solve the mystery of Baby Girl Recht's tombstone. The United Jewish Burial Association also started investigating, as well as the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

The federation on Thursday said they not only found the original location of the baby girl's tombstone, but they also found out that the child's mother, now 89 years old, is still alive.

"We did track down the family member, and said, 'yes, in fact, it should be there and it is missing and we'd like to have it back,'" said Shawn Brokos, the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh's head of community security.

The tombstone has been returned to its home at Shaare Torah Cemetery in Carrick, where it originated in 1964. But there are still many questions.

"I know a police report has been filed, and we're relying on police to investigate. But it certainly traveled a distance," Brokos said.

It's still unknown how the tombstone got to a curb on the side of Perrysville Avenue, but the pieces are starting to come together.

"I hope this brings them some peace of mind. But it remains open. Was this an intentional act? Was it done because it's a Jewish cemetery? It's clearly a Jewish cemetery, so that needs to be investigated further," Brokos said.

Security for the Jewish Federation will continue to work with the Pittsburgh police. They are not releasing the current location of the 89-year-old mother. But as of now, Baby Girl Recht's tombstone is returned to where it belongs.