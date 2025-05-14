Pittsburgh couple who found baby girl's tombstone determined to get it back where it belongs

The couple who found a baby girl's tombstone in a Pittsburgh neighborhood is determined to get it back to where it belongs.

Chuck and Nancy Loskoch live two doors down from where their son saw the baby girl's tombstone during a Mother's Day visit. The stone, which says "Baby Girl Recht," with the date July 1964, was found on a curb on Perrysville Avenue.

"It's a little bit of a sad tragedy too that they found it on Mother's Day," KDKA-TV's Parry Bintar said.

"I'm like, is someone trying to tell me to go find my baby's stone and go and place it, you know?" Nancy said.

The mystery spread to social media. Nancy immediately went into investigative mode. She said she reached out to everyone she could think of, like cemeteries and monument companies, but no one knows anything.

Despite several calls, they had no luck finding out where the small tombstone, which is about the size of an adult's hand, belonged. Now they're just worried.

"We couldn't sleep, we could not sleep, just wondering why and how. Who would do this?" Nancy said.

But even before the question of who would dump a baby's tombstone along the side of a road, the husband and wife are determined to get Baby Girl Recht's tombstone back to where it belongs.

Barry Pintar promised Chuck and Nancy to do everything KDKA-TV could to help.

"You really want to connect it to where it belongs?" KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar asked. Chuck and Nancy said yes.

"I appreciate you doing all that," Nancy said, adding, "It bothers us, you know?"