Social media post claims a baby girl's tombstone was stolen and dumped on a Pittsburgh roadside

A tombstone for a baby girl who died decades ago was supposedly stolen and dumped on the side of a Pittsburgh road, according to a social media post. Leaders are looking into the claim.

The quiet of a cemetery is sacred to many. It's a final resting place marked and remembered by tombstones. That is why a specific Facebook post was alarming, even abhorrent, to so many people. The post shows a tombstone of a baby girl with the last name Recht that was found, according to a post, on a Perrysville Avenue curb.

(Photo: Provided)

This mystery is two-sided. First and foremost, who is this baby girl, and secondly, where did the tombstone come from?

Who is the baby girl?

Howard Gotlieb, a volunteer with the United Jewish Burial Association, which helps with the upkeep of local Jewish cemeteries, called this case "very, very rare."

He's responsible for several different cemeteries in the complex at the edge of Carrick, like Shaare Torah and Beth Abraham.

A death certificate posted on Facebook was linked to the tombstone by one investigating poster. It points to Shaare Torah Cemetery, but the dates don't match. Also, the posted picture shows no damage to the tombstone, which likely rules out another online concern: some sort of hate crime, given the current political climate.

"So when Hamas, the situation with Israel, we did have a heightened security time at that point, where we did have to make sure that there was no vandalism. We were concerned about vandalism," Gotlieb said. Thankfully, there was no vandalism, he said.

Where did the tombstone come from?

The rabbi who oversees the cemetery told KDKA today, "We are working in close collaboration with law enforcement and Jewish Federation's Security team to learn more about this so that we can respond appropriately."

Some of what they're trying to learn includes who originally created the post. The cemetery told KDKA-TV that they can't find the originator of the post. Additionally, it can't even find the actual tombstone, which leaves them only with the post picture and the claim of this post, that baby girl Recht's tombstone was stolen and discarded roadside. At this point, neither of those points has been proven.