Newborn babies at Pittsburgh-area hospital dress up as Hannah Montana and Miley Stewart

It's the best of both worlds for newborn babies at a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital in Monroeville is marking the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana by dressing one newborn up as the pop star and dressing the other up as her civilian alter ego Miley Stewart.

Mia, born to Mariah and Mark Merlino of Trafford, got to be Hannah while Bayleigh, born to Cassandra and Derek Carothers of Loyalhanna, got to be Miley. Mia wore a purple dress with a sparkly skirt fit for the stage, while Bayleigh wore a blue tropical outfit perfect for lounging around her Malibu beach house with friends. In one photo, a nurse holds a microphone for Hannah and another holds a backpack for Miley.

Airing 20 years ago on Disney Channel, "Hannah Montana" follows the trials and tribulations of Miley Stewart as she tries to maintain a normal childhood while secretly moonlighting as global popstar Hannah Montana, with only a blonde wig to conceal her identity.

It's also not the first time AHN has dressed up newborn babies to celebrate a cultural phenomenon. Last year, babies dressed up as Glinda the Good and Elphaba to mark the premiere of "Wicked: For Good."

You can see the photos of Hannah and Miley below.

Nurses Julia Vargo (left) and Eryn Johnson (right) hold baby Mia, dressed as Hannah, and baby Bayleigh, dressed as Miley. (Photo: Allegheny Health Network)

Mia, born to Mariah and Mark Merlino of Trafford, got to be Hannah while Bayleigh, born to Cassandra and Derek Carothers of Loyalhanna, dressed up as Miley. (Photo: Allegheny Health Network)

Mia wore a purple dress with a sparkly skirt fit for the stage. (Photo: Allegheny Health Network)