Avonworth High School baseball team on a 10-game winning streak, outscoring opponents by double digits

The Avonworth High School baseball team is out for vengeance this year and are rattling off wins and outscoring teams by double digits in the process.

The team has racked up 10 straight wins, thanks in part to Seton Hill commit Mason Metz.

The reigning WPIAL 3A Champions are on a revenge tour this year after last season ended in a 12-0 shutout at the hands of Devon Prep in the PIAA 3A state title game.

Avonworth has outscored opponents 105-12 so far this season, currently sitting with a 10-1 overall record.

Jack Dolan and Mason Metz are two keys to success for the Avonworth High School baseball team, who have won 10 straight games and are on a revenge tour this season. Cassidy Wood / KDKA

Mason Metz, a senior, has hit 7 home runs in just 11 games.

"Coming into this year, it was just have fun and play," Metz said. "Whatever stats happen, happen. Then after the first South Allegheny game, it kind of started to kick off and it's been going on ever since."

Metz says it's pretty fun when everyone is hitting so well and that's certainly been the case for junior Jack Dolan, whose batting average currently ranks in the top 25 in all of Pennsylvania.

"I think it just really helps having an approach and being confident at the plate," Dolan said. "I think that plays a role. Obviously I wasn't trying, I'm not aiming to get top 25 in the state. But I think just making good contact with the ball consistently.

Both Metz and Dolan say they're hungry to get back to the PIAA state title game and win it this time around.

"I think this team's better than last year's team," Metz said. "I feel like we're more together. We're hitting the ball a lot better. Fielding, pitching, so I think we have a way better team to do it."