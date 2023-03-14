AuthorFest returning with Rebecca Serle, Laura Dave and Jessica Knoll
Book publisher Simon & Schuster, a Paramount Global sister company, has announced that AuthorFest is returning!
The Spring, 2023 AuthorFest with feature bestselling authors Rebecca Serle ("One Italian Summer") and Laura Dave ("The Last Thing He Told Me") in conversation, moderated by Jessica Knoll ("Luckiest Girl Alive").
Both Serle and Dave are masters of complicated family and love stories, creating characters that have enchanted people across mediums as both of their work has leapt from the page to the screen.
In their conversation, they'll discuss the adaptations, where they draw inspiration, and how the world around them influences their work.
All three authors have had their work adapted for streaming, with "The Last Thing He Told Me" series launching next month.
What is AuthorFest?
Each season Simon & Schuster partners with book festivals nationwide to present a virtual event featuring insightful panel discussions between celebrated authors.
When is the Spring 2023 Event?
Wednesday, March 22 at 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT / 4:00 PM PT
For more information about AuthorFest and to register, CLICK HERE.
Here's a list of participating markets:
Festival/Series/Bookstore Name
City
State
Book Passage AuthorFest
Corte Madera
CA
Timbre Books AuthorFest
Ventura
CA
The Bookworm of Edwards AuthorFest
Edwards
CO
Bank Square Books AuthorFest
Mystic
CT
Authors at the Simsbury Public Library
Simsbury
CT
East City AuthorFest
Washington
DC
Orlando Book Festival
Orlando
FL
Palm Beach Book Festival
Palm Beach
FL
Decatur Book Festival
Decatur
GA
Savannah Book Festival
Savannah
GA
Wild Geese Bookshop Spring 2023 Author Fest
Franklin
IN
Chapters Books & Gifts AuthorFest
Seward
NE
Waucoma Bookstore AuthorFest
Hood River
OR
Main Point Books AuthorFest
Wayne
PA
The Bluffton Book Festival
Bluffton
SC
Charleston Literary Festival
Charleston
SC
Fiction Addiction AuthorFest
Greenville
SC
South Dakota Festival of Books
Deadwood
SD
Texas Book Festival
Austin
TX
Brattleboro Literary Festival
Brattleboro
VT
Readinutopia! Spring 2023 AuthorFest
Spring Green
WI
