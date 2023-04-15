Atlanta Falcons sign outside linebacker Bud Dupree

The Atlanta Falcons added another player to rush the quarterback, signing outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a one-year contract Friday.

A first-round pick by the Steelers in 2015, the 30-year-old Dupree started 11 games for the Tennessee Titans last season. He had nine quarterback hits, six tackles for losses and four sacks.

The Falcons ranked last in the league in sacks in 2021 and were ahead of only one other team with 21 sacks a year ago.

Atlanta previously signed defensive end Calais Campbell, who turns 37 on Sept. 1. He has 99 career sacks, including 5 1/2 with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

The Falcons also could add another edge rusher with the No. 8 pick in the upcoming draft.

The 6-foot-4, 269-pound Dupree has 46 1/2 sacks over eight seasons spent with Pittsburgh and the Titans. He is a native of Irwinton, Georgia.

In other moves Friday, Atlanta released outside linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe and safety Jovante Moffatt.