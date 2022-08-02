At least three people injured during fire in Bentleyville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At least three people were taken to the hospital following a fire in Washington County.
When fire crews arrived at the scene of an apartment building along Church Street in Bentleyville, they say people were still trapped inside.
At least 11 people were living inside the building.
As for the victims who were taken to the hospital, they are being treated for smoke inhalation.
