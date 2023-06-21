Watch CBS News
Aspinwall, Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Departments announce merger

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Aspinwall and Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Departments are merging.

The combined departments will be under the name Southern Allegheny Valley Emergency Services. There will be 30 trained members.

With the lack of volunteers statewide, joining forces to reduce the amount of equipment and bolster membership is what drew the two departments to merge.

They tell KDKA, ultimately, regionalization is the only way volunteer fire service is going to last in Pennsylvania. 

