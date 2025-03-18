Aspinwall residents on edge after man allegedly harassed Trump supporters at their homes

People in the Aspinwall community are on edge after police said a man harassed folks at two homes displaying flags supporting President Donald Trump. Now, the police need your help identifying him.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a man walked up to a home on Third Street, opened what appeared to be a screen door and spit on a second door.

Aspinwall Police Chief David Nemec said that was Friday morning.

"He must have been parked around the corner because we didn't get to see a car or anything like that," Nemec said.

Nemec said it was not the first time folks encountered the man in the neighborhood.

In October, shortly before Election Day, Nemec said the same man parked what appeared to be a blue Kia in the middle of Fourth Street, got out, went onto the sidewalk, and started yelling obscenities at a home and a Donald Trump campaign flag.

"Then he slapped the flag, yelled a bunch more obscenities, jumped in his car, and did the same thing as he was driving away," Nemec said.

The man living there, Donald Mazreku, told KDKA-TV that he thought the man was making a delivery. He quickly realized that wasn't the case and he said he "gestured with [his] hand through the window for [the man] to move along."

"It seems to be the same gentleman that's going around and kind of targeting people that have a Trump flag in front of their house," Nemec said.

Police have yet to identify the man who they believe to be in his mid to late 40s or early 50s. They describe him as having short hair, about 5-foot-10 with a slim build, and wearing glasses.

They alerted other agencies and put the man's photo through facial recognition technology, but got no results, so they're asking the public for help.

"If he's that upset about seeing a flag like this, we'd really like to see what the deep-rooted problem is," Nemec said.

Nemec said he's currently facing charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. He and Councilman Louis Curcio don't want the situation to escalate.

"We have an obligation to protect you as residents of the Borough of Aspinwall, and that's what we intend on doing, regardless of what side of the aisle you sit or any other issues," Curcio said.

If you encounter this man, police say do not approach him and call 911.