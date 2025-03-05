Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak hosting 'Ash and Dash' event for Ash Wednesday

Faith Lutheran Church hosts Ash and Dash event in White Oak for Ash Wednesday

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, officially marking the start of Lent, a 40-day period observed by many Christians worldwide before Easter.

Many Christians get ashes on their foreheads to mark the day. The cars came early at Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak.

This is the the 10th year of 'Ash and Dash' at the church, where people can get ashes in their vehicle before heading off to work or school.

Retired pastor Randall Marburger said he was amazed last year by how many people were so grateful for the way the church made ashes available on the go. Many people came out to quickly get their ashes this Ash Wednesday.

"You could tell it was just really important for them to receive this," Marburger said.

Rich Jozwiak has been going there to get his ashes for a while.

"I would actually go to work because I start at 5 in the morning, come here and slide through in my work truck and get ashes," he said.

On this day he came in a blue Subaru, and distance wasn't a deterrent.

"I drove over from Jefferson Hills to come here," he said. "It's like a half hour out of my way."

As the sun came up, streams of cars entered and exited the parking lot here.

For many, this set up provides some sort of ash accessibility.

"It's nice that they have a drive-thru," Nick Bastor of North Huntingdon said.

For Gianna Mele-Madigan, Wednesday morning in White Oak was the best option.

"We literally were searching all morning after the gym, like 'Where can we go?' Where can we go?' and we found this one," she said.

"Not all the churches are doing this," Jozwiak said.

It's something Faith Lutheran Church has been doing for 10 years now.

"The ashes are just a reminder of our mortality and God's love for us," Retired Pastor Randall Marburger said.

Marburger had those ashes ready to apply to people's foreheads Wednesday.

"We're here for them, and if it's helpful for them, and it's a way to help them start their Lenten journey, we're happy to have them come," he said.

Jozwiak displayed his ash with pride.

"It's important to get to show Christianity," he said.