Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak hosting annual 'Ash and Dash' event for Ash Wednesday

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Today is Ash Wednesday and the start of the Lenten season and one local church is helping make it easy for you to receive ashes even if you have a busy schedule.

The Faith Lutheran Church is holding its annual 'Ash and Dash' event at their congregation building located along Lincoln Way in White Oak from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The church says the 'Ash and Dash' event helps for people who are unable to attend regularly scheduled Ash Wednesday services.

After 9 a.m., ashes will be available for anyone at the church for the rest of the day.

Church leaders invite anyone to stop in.

For anyone who does not want to go into the church building, they can call 412-673-2296 and be met outside by someone from the church.