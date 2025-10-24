Fayette County man convicted of first-degree murder in killing of wife

A man from Uniontown has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of killing his wife in 2023.

Arthur Guty was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the shooting and killing of his wife, Nicole Zambrano in December 2023.

Zambrano was found dead inside a home along Bierer Avenue after having been missing for several days.

In the following days, Guty was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Police said had around $100,000 cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Art Guty Jr. was arrested in Las Vegas in connection with his wife's shooting death in Uniontown. Provided

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said Guty was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole after being convicted of Zambrano's murder.

"We grieve with the numerous friends and family members of Nicole, many of whom traveled from Venezuela and across the United States to participate in this trial and secure justice for her; may her memory be eternal," Aubele said Thursday.