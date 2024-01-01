Uniontown police identify woman found dead in home along Bierer Avenue

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Uniontown are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found inside a home along Bierer Avenue.

Franverlys Zambrano Briceno was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon. She had been missing since Dec. 26, 2023. Police say she worked at Nemacolin Woodlands.

The victim, Franverlys Zambrano Briceno. Submitted

Officials questioned the woman's husband so far and said he didn't give officers accurate information.

"Through the course of the investigation, we received more tips, [and] followed up on all of those. With the help of some forensic evidence and some technology, we were able to ascertain a search warrant for the home today, where we found our victim deceased," said Lt. Kolencik of the Uniontown police department.

An investigation is ongoing, and no suspect is in custody.